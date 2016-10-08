What Is CMS – How Can Content Management Systems Help Me Get More Business From The Web?

Have you ever heard tech people and web guru’s talk about CMS? What is a CMS and how can it help you as a business owner?

CMS is an acronym that stands for “content management system”. CMS’s are used in a variety of technical applications to do complicated tasks. By definition a CMS is a collection of procedures used to manage work flow in a collaborative environment. But if you are confused by that definition, don’t worry, I am too! In a nutshell, a CMS is a simple way for you as a business owner to create a stunning website for your business.

What are the advantages of using a CMS?

One of the advantages of using CMS is that you don’t need to know how to write code or design websites in order to use one. Content management systems are designed so that you can use a WYSWYG editor (this is often referred to as “wizzy-wig” but it means What You See Is What You Get). This type of editor allows you to see what you will get as an end product as you change it on the screen. For instance Microsoft Word is a WSYWIG editor. When you select a word and bold it, it becomes bold before your eyes. What you see is what you get. You don’t need or want to see the code behind making that happen, all you want is a word in bold and that is what you get.

You don’t need a great eye for design. Most of these systems have color charts that let you know which colors go well together. While you can pick your own colors, for most of us, using the color charts is the best way to design a site. They also have templates you can use so that the graphics and all the parts of the site seem to match thematically. This makes life a lot easier if you don’t know much about design.

They often offer advanced options that the overage person could not code into their site. For instance you may have the ability to add audio and video tracks to your website with ease. You may be able to get flash animations that make your site look more dazzling and professional. Contact forms and even live chat modules can sometimes be used so that your customers are able to get in touch with you fast from your site.

Content management systems or CMS are a great way for the average person to build a great site for their customers and get more business from the web. Without a system like this you can spend hours coding a site and you may never get it just right. These systems are designed to be quite idiot proof so that you don’t have to be a programmer in order to create a site that is very professional.

