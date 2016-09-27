How to Use Google Analytics

Google Analytics for WordPress Sites

We previously discussed how to install Google Analytics for WordPress Sites and the many benefits of incorporating it for small business online. As more business is done online, website owners want to know who their audience is and what it is they’re looking for; Google Analytics offers data that shows this information, plus tracks the conversion rates of readers and customers.

This is just the tip of the iceberg; now, let’s discuss how to view this Google Analytics Data, its Standard Report Features, and the various types of reports available for WordPress Users.

How to View Google Analytics Data

Once you have completed the installation of your Google Analytics Tracking Code into your WordPress Site, and have waited the recommended twenty-four hours, you can return to view your collected data.

When you access your Google Analytics Data you will be directed to an overview page of the site you are tracking currently. If you are tracking multiple sites you will be shown a list of those tracked sites to choose from. Upon selecting the desired site, you will be taken to that overview page. These pages are called Audience Overview; one of 50 reports that are being created within Google Analytics based on collected data. By taking advantage of the Reporting Link on top of your page, you can access these reports.

Standard Report Features with Google Analytics

There are several Standard Report Features which can be used to evaluate several different aspects of your WordPress Sites Traffic. Most Google Analytics reports are similar to that of the Audience Overview; coming with the same drop down menus to switch between websites if you have multiple.

You can access different dates in which you wish to view traffic; even compare data from one period of your WordPress Site to another period, such as comparing your traffic week by week, within that same website.

Google Analytics provides tips and advice, as well as additional information, when you hover over certain aspects. For example, within the Audience Overview report, if you wanted to know the definition of metrics used near the bottom of the graph you could simply hover over them. Google Analytics will provide more information of each.

Located beneath these metrics are additional reports that you can scroll through, such as the Countries with the most visitors, the various languages, browsers, operating systems, and even service providers that visitors used to access your WordPress Site. You can chose between the full reports or the top ten links provided by Google Analytics in each category. Within each category you can dive deeper into its subset categories; for example, Countries>States>Cities. The deeper you go the more information Google Analytics will attempt to provide and beyond that you will be able to find out more about your intended audience and your growing WordPress Platform.

Types of Reports Provided by Google Analytics

Within Google Analytics, located in the left hand side bar, you can find various reports in which you can break down your traffic data. Please, notice everything in the parenthesis is a specific set of reports or individual report which can be located within the following sections of Google Analytics.

Audience Reports

The Audience Report informs you of everything you will need to know about those who visit your site. You will have access to important information such as their age and gender (Demographics), areas of Comfort (Interests), where they are located (Geo>Location), what language they prefer (Geo>Language), even how often they visited your site (Behavior) and what device they used to view your WordPress Site (Technology and Mobile). This is the most important information if wanting to make sure you are targeting your intended audience or seeking to expand your current demographic.

Acquisition Reports

This report comes in handy when you want to know more about where your WordPress Site traffic originated from (All Traffic). Broken down into main categories (All Traffic>Channels) and specific source (All Traffic>Sources/Medium), you can view detailed data of your traffic.

You can find out about traffic generated from social networks (Social) and connect Google Analytics to AdWords to find out more about PPC Campaigns you have incorporated. Google Analytics will also allow you to connect Webmaster Tools so that you may find out more about traffic receive from Search Engines (Search Engine Optimization).

Behavior Reports

Behavior Reports explain everything that is relevant in regards to your content; for example, your top level pages (Site Content>All Pages) and your entrance pages (Site>Landing Pages).

If you have taken the time to set up site search, then you can find out more about what people are looking for specifically within your site. You can also monitor your WordPress Sites loading times and ways to increase it with tips from Google (Site Speed>Speed Suggestions).

Technical Support for Google Analytics

Google Analytics provides you an opportunity to monitor your sites traffic, gain in depth information regarding your audience and their interaction with your developing WordPress Site, and even provides tips to help optimize your website to increase its loading times; however, it can require some technical experience when breaking down all the percentages and what they really mean.

By reaching out to professionals for help understanding your incoming statistics, you can use the information to build a strategic marketing plan and create new relevant content for your intended audience. CMS Managers can help you manage your Google Analytic Data and Site Optimization; contact them today and inquire about their various WordPress Support and Maintenance Plans starting at just $29.99!